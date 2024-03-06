Ayr Wellness (AYR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ayr Wellness (CVE:AYR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect Ayr Wellness to post earnings of C($0.39) per share for the quarter.

Ayr Wellness Price Performance

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ayr Wellness news, Senior Officer David Charly Goubert bought 25,000 shares of Ayr Wellness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,500.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Atb Cap Markets cut Ayr Wellness from a “speculative” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

About Ayr Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Aircastle Ltd. engages in the lease, finance, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment. It employs a balanced approach to investment and capitalization. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.