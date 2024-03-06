Ayr Wellness (AYR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2024

Ayr Wellness (CVE:AYRGet Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect Ayr Wellness to post earnings of C($0.39) per share for the quarter.

Ayr Wellness Price Performance

Insider Activity

In other Ayr Wellness news, Senior Officer David Charly Goubert bought 25,000 shares of Ayr Wellness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,500.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Atb Cap Markets cut Ayr Wellness from a “speculative” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AYR

About Ayr Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Aircastle Ltd. engages in the lease, finance, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment. It employs a balanced approach to investment and capitalization. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

Earnings History for Ayr Wellness (CVE:AYR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.