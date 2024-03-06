B. Riley Comments on Horizon Technology Finance Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. B. Riley has a “Sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Horizon Technology Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share.

HRZN has been the topic of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $11.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.79 million, a P/E ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.21. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $13.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 114,377 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 255,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 248,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 138,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently -269.38%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

