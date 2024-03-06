Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Macquarie lowered Bally’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Bally’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

NYSE BALY opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $444.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 23,219 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 30,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

