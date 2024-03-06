Bank of America Reiterates Neutral Rating for Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $21.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $22.50. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NYSE STWD opened at $20.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average is $19.97. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $62,447,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,941,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,369,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,428 shares in the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

