Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Sets New 52-Week High at $5,190.00

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,190 ($65.87) and last traded at GBX 5,020 ($63.71), with a volume of 111728 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,030 ($63.84).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($74.88) price objective on shares of Bank of Georgia Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,038.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,688.28. The company has a market cap of £2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

