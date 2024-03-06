Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 392,473 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392,473 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,156 shares of company stock valued at $6,034,859 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.72.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

