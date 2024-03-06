Barclays Begins Coverage on Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 30.47% from the stock’s current price.

CNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

CNC stock opened at $77.41 on Wednesday. Centene has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth $26,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

