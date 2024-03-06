Barclays Initiates Coverage on Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

CYH has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Community Health Systems from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.44). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

