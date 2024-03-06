Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 96.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,599 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BZH. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth about $21,323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 519,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 302,939 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 485,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after buying an additional 292,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,401,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BZH. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

BZH stock opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $942.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 13.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $386.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

