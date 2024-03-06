BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 85.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,331 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,871,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,384,000 after purchasing an additional 588,294 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,008,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,346,000 after purchasing an additional 41,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,114,000 after purchasing an additional 98,316 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,186,000 after purchasing an additional 69,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 775,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 314,764 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of BGNE opened at $160.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.09. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $132.95 and a fifty-two week high of $272.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.52 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 35.86% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. BeiGene’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.29) EPS. Analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BGNE

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $66,330.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BeiGene Profile

(Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.