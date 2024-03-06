Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) and John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB) Financial Comparison

Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) and John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Benchmark Bankshares and John Marshall Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benchmark Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A John Marshall Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

3.1% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of John Marshall Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of John Marshall Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Benchmark Bankshares and John Marshall Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A John Marshall Bancorp $85.83 million 2.88 $5.16 million $0.36 48.67

John Marshall Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Benchmark Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Benchmark Bankshares and John Marshall Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A John Marshall Bancorp 6.01% 8.99% 0.85%

Dividends

Benchmark Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. John Marshall Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. John Marshall Bancorp pays out 61.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Benchmark Bankshares has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, John Marshall Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

John Marshall Bancorp beats Benchmark Bankshares on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benchmark Bankshares

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; wealth management services comprising financial solutions, financial and retirement planning, and portfolio management, as well as estate, charitable giving, and trust services; and reorder checks, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, bill pay, and internet and mobile banking services. Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Kenbridge, Virginia.

About John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, construction and development, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services. The company serves small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

