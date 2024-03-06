Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $21.43 on Monday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $142.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $1,307,093.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,104.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 213,788 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,804 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.