Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1,290.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,296 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,486 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Best Buy worth $10,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 90.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Best Buy by 46.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.80.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,103 shares of company stock worth $36,326,105. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Trading Down 2.0 %

Best Buy stock opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $86.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 64.67%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

