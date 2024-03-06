Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Short Interest Update

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the January 31st total of 131,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance
Shares of BWMX stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $682.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.35.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.3521 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. This is an increase from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s payout ratio is currently 66.88%.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile
Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.
