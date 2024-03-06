Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Short Interest Update

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the January 31st total of 131,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

Shares of BWMX stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $682.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.3521 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. This is an increase from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s payout ratio is currently 66.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter worth about $38,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter worth about $113,000. 12.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

