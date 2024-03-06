BGSF (BGSF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BGSF Price Performance

BGSF stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $106.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.68. BGSF has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

BGSF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. BGSF’s payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BGSF

BGSF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BGSF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BGSF by 20,372.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BGSF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in BGSF in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in BGSF by 3,816.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

