BGSF (BGSF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BGSF Price Performance
BGSF stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $106.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.68. BGSF has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.
BGSF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. BGSF’s payout ratio is currently -66.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BGSF
BGSF Company Profile
BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BGSF
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.