BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $359.26

BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 359.26 ($4.56) and traded as low as GBX 341.50 ($4.33). BH Macro GBP shares last traded at GBX 343 ($4.35), with a volume of 795,054 shares changing hands.

BH Macro GBP Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,638.46 and a beta of -0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 359.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 358.94.

Insider Activity at BH Macro GBP

In other news, insider Bronwyn Curtis acquired 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.58) per share, for a total transaction of £20,024.67 ($25,415.24). In related news, insider Bronwyn Curtis purchased 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.58) per share, for a total transaction of £20,024.67 ($25,415.24). Also, insider John Le Poidevin acquired 41,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 363 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £149,991.60 ($190,368.83). 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BH Macro GBP

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

