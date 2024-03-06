Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $63.00. The stock had previously closed at $49.54, but opened at $51.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Biohaven shares last traded at $53.22, with a volume of 212,873 shares.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BHVN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

In other news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $459,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,937.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Biohaven by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,606,000 after buying an additional 464,530 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Biohaven by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,225,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,465,000 after buying an additional 456,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,163,000 after buying an additional 21,586 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,134,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,150,000 after purchasing an additional 791,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,483,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

