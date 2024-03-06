Bitfarms (BITF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect Bitfarms to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.
Bitfarms Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ BITF opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 3.71. Bitfarms has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.91.
Institutional Trading of Bitfarms
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 76.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 1,237.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 32,925 shares during the period. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Bitfarms Company Profile
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
