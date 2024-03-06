Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

BE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,796,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 137,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 44,550 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,079,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,773,000 after buying an additional 402,924 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BE stock opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

