Boxlight (BOXL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. Boxlight has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $4.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Boxlight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Boxlight by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boxlight by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boxlight by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 81,885 shares during the period. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Boxlight from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

