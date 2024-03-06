Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Short Interest Up 14.6% in February

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the January 31st total of 107,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

BHFAN stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86.

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3359 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

About Brighthouse Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAN Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

