Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Short Interest Up 14.6% in February

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the January 31st total of 107,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 2.3 %
BHFAN stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86.
Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3359 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
