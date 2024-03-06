Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $1,600.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVGO. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,129.45.

Broadcom Stock Down 4.2 %

AVGO stock opened at $1,342.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $622.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,204.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,015.91. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 41.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

