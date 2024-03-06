Brokerages Set ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Target Price at C$27.06

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARX shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$24.25 to C$26.25 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$23.78 on Friday. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$14.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.18.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$1.00 million for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 22.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 2.1686747 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

Insider Activity at ARC Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total transaction of C$1,917,875.36. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

