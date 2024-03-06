Brokerages Set Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) PT at $50.14

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $468,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

BHF opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $58.77.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.91). Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 17.05 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

