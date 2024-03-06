Brokerages Set GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Target Price at C$43.33

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDI. Desjardins reduced their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC lowered GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cormark cut their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares lowered GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$47.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

TSE:GDI opened at C$37.92 on Friday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of C$35.17 and a 12-month high of C$49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$557.04 million, a P/E ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.37.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.12). GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of C$622.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$642.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.5273312 earnings per share for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

