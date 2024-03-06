Brokerages Set Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target at $170.92

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.92.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $172.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

