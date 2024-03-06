Brokerages Set Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Target Price at $15.60

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.60.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair downgraded Sterling Check from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sterling Check from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sterling Check from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Friday, March 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ STER opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.47. Sterling Check has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $16.68.
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.
