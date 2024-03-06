Brokerages Set Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Target Price at $15.60

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair downgraded Sterling Check from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sterling Check from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sterling Check from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 38,829 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,107,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 209,823 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 537.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STER opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.47. Sterling Check has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

