Brokers Issue Forecasts for Green Brick Partners, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report issued on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Green Brick Partners’ current full-year earnings is $6.95 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ FY2024 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.71. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.10 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

