Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

BEP opened at $22.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -69.84 and a beta of 0.80. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $32.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,842,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,385,000 after buying an additional 3,474,522 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

