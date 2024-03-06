BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BRP were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BRP by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,094,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,997,000 after acquiring an additional 107,383 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 531,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,227,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in BRP by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOOO shares. UBS Group lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $64.17 on Wednesday. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.36. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

