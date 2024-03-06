BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:BWXT opened at $104.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.75. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.73.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.