Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $307.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.55, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $192.78 and a fifty-two week high of $320.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,841,513.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $807,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,889,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,107 shares of company stock worth $40,217,826 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

