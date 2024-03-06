California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of CACI International worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CACI International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CACI opened at $376.65 on Wednesday. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $275.79 and a 12 month high of $382.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $345.23 and its 200-day moving average is $331.08.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14). CACI International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total value of $114,702.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total transaction of $114,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CACI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.33.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

