California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,647 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of United States Steel worth $8,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its holdings in United States Steel by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United States Steel

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of X opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.92. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

About United States Steel

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

