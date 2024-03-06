California State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.18 Million Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,480 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $10,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 20.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FND. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

FND stock opened at $120.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.47. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $124.69.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $4,798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,122,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $1,602,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 170,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,061,648.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $4,798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,122,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,264,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

