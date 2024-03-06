California State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.10 Million Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Lamar Advertising worth $8,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 243.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 93.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 43.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAMR. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $117.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.88. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.49). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $555.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 103.09%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.