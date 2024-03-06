California State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.27 Million Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,246 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of East West Bancorp worth $8,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,407,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,553,000 after acquiring an additional 756,930 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after acquiring an additional 667,316 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 17,898.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 647,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,699,000 after acquiring an additional 644,333 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,675,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $76.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.88.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on EWBC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,655.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,655.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

