California State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.33 Million Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $238.94 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $157.72 and a 52 week high of $242.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

