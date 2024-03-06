California State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.75 Million Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,741 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Churchill Downs worth $8,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.2% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Churchill Downs Stock Down 3.8 %
CHDN opened at $112.07 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $106.45 and a one year high of $150.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.03.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.71.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.
