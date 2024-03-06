California State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.75 Million Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,741 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Churchill Downs worth $8,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.2% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHDN opened at $112.07 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $106.45 and a one year high of $150.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

