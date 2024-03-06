California State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.02 Million Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,661 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Toll Brothers worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research raised Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,273 shares of company stock valued at $10,739,313 over the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $115.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $56.36 and a one year high of $119.50.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

