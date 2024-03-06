California State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.83 Million Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,532 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $9,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 555,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,112,000 after purchasing an additional 139,101 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,631,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $1,035,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,770 shares in the company, valued at $12,813,908.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,929,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,027 shares of company stock worth $48,369,714 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $109.61 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.27.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.07%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

