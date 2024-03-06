California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of DaVita worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 5,900.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.60.

DaVita Trading Up 7.1 %

DVA stock opened at $134.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.39 and its 200 day moving average is $100.81. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $136.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,540 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,071 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

