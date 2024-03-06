California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Woodward were worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WWD. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 336.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Woodward news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,604 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,890. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Alembic Global Advisors cut Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WWD

Woodward Stock Performance

NASDAQ WWD opened at $143.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.30 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Woodward Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.