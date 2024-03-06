California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,994 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Gentex worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 106,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,951,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,488,000 after purchasing an additional 36,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Trading Up 0.4 %

Gentex stock opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $37.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

