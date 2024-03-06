California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 118,281 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222,514 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 118,281 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Southwestern Energy worth $7,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 352,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 19.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.63. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $7.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWN. Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SWN

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.