California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,479 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 13,479 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Antero Resources worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $816,157,000 after buying an additional 513,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,045,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $255,045,000 after buying an additional 519,552 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,458,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $217,832,000 after buying an additional 77,267 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 83.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AR. Raymond James raised their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Antero Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.79.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

