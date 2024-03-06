California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,730 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,730 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Ciena worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $63.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,926,618. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $181,970.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,502,766.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,926,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,574 shares of company stock worth $6,144,379 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

