California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,578 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Chemed worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Chemed by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,482,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,585,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chemed by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,873,000 after purchasing an additional 21,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in Chemed during the third quarter worth about $1,848,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CHE stock opened at $636.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $492.84 and a 1 year high of $649.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $592.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.10.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.64 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 12.03%. Chemed’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 23.46 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

