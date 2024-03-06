California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,878 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Penumbra worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.36.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $256.45 on Wednesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.93 and a twelve month high of $348.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $284.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total value of $142,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,973,126.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total value of $142,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,973,126.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,106,358.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,963 shares of company stock worth $2,222,773 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

