California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 51,336 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,336 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $8,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,956,000 after buying an additional 13,113,673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,500,000 after buying an additional 4,772,676 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 63,526,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,198,084,000 after buying an additional 4,224,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,155,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,943.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,019,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,367,000 after buying an additional 2,871,686 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

